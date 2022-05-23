Rajasekhar pens emotional note as court stops screening of Shekar: Says 'this film is everything to my family'

Telugu actor Dr Rajasekhar's movie Sekhar, hit the big screens a few days ago and has been receiving well from audiences. However, the team had to face a huge trouble as the court has put stay order on the film till the further notice. The court has ordered to stop the screening of 'Shekar' in theatres wit immediate effect 22, until further notice due recent cheque bounce case.

For unversed, recently a non-bailable warrant has been issued by the court Rajasekhar and his wife Jeevitha for cheating a producer with money. According to reports, Jeevitha, who directed Sekhar, borrowed a huge sim from Jyo Star Enterprises founder Koteswara Rao and his wife and hasn't cleared the debt yet.

Soon after the shows of Sekhar got cancelled, Rajasekhar took to his Twitter handle and penned an emotional note. The actor wrote, "Shekar Is everything for me and my family, We worked very hard to bring this film to the audience. Shekar was garnering such a great response, but today Just out of spite, some people have conspired and stopped our film from screening. Cinema is our life, this film especially was our hope.. I've run out of things to say. I can only hope that this film will eventually get the visibility and appreciation that it truly deserves".

Sekhar, which is the Telugu remake of the 2018 Malayalam blockbuster hit Joseph. The film brings together Rajasekhar and his elder daughter Shivani for the first time. Sekhar also has Athmiya Rajan and Muskaan Khubchandani as the female leads.

