Rajasekhar is put on non invasive ventilator support in ICU after testing COVID 19 positive

Rajasekhar is responding to treatment and continues to be closely monitored by the clinical team.
Tollywood actor Rajasekhar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized for the same. While his wife and kids have recovered, the actor is fighting his battle after being infected of the virus. The hospital, where he is admitted to has issued a health bulletin stating Rajasekhar is put on non-invasive ventilator support in ICU. "His current clinical condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and continues to be closely monitored by our clinical team," further reads the bulletin.

Daughter Shivathmika Rajasekhar also took to social media and revealed that the fight is difficult but the actor is not critical. “Dear All, Nanna's fight with covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard. We believe that it is your prayers, love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going. I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna's speedy recovery!  With your love, he'll come out stronger,” Shivathmika Rajasekhar wrote on Twitter. 

She further wrote, "The news is true that Jeevitha, Kids and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital. Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon!  Thank you !." 

Check it out below: 

On the professional front, Rajasekhar backed out from the post of Executive Vice-President of Tollywood's Movie Artists Association (MAA). 

Meanwhile, other South actors like SS Rajamouli,  music composer MM Keeravani and Tamannaah Bhatia had earlier tested positive and recovered of Coronavirus. 

Wishing a speedy recovery to Rajasekhar! 

Credits :Twitter

