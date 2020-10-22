Rajasekhar's daughter Shivathmika says actor's Covid 19 fight is difficult; Asks fans to pray for his recovery

Shivathmika Rajasekhar also mentioned about her father not being critical and requested not to spread fake news.

Actor Rajasekhar as we all know has tested positive for coronavirus. His wife Jeevitha and daughters too had tested positive for the virus but they are out if it now. On October 17, Rajasekhar took to Twitter and revealed about the same. He wrote, "The news is true that Jeevitha, Kids and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital. Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon! Thank you !."

Today morning, actor's daughter Rajasekhar Shivathmika took to social media and revealed that her father's fight with COVID-19 has been difficult. She also asked everyone to wish for his speedy recovery. The Tweet read: "Dear All. Nanna's fight with covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard. We believe that it is your prayers love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going. I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna's speedy recovery! With your love, he'll come out stronger."

In her next tweet, she also mentioned about her father not being critical and requested not to spread fake news. The tweet read: "I cannot thank you all enough for your love and wishes! But please know, he is not critical.. he is stable and getting better!We just need your prayers and positivity..Thank you once again...Do not panic..Please do not spread fake new."

Meanwhile, fans and well-wishers are sending love and speedy recovery comments on the Shivathmika's post:

On the professional front, Rajasekhar was last seen on the big screen in 2019 action-thriller Kalki. Directed by Prashanth Varma, the film also featured Rahul Ramakrishna, Adah Sharma, Nandita Swetha and Pujita Ponnada.

