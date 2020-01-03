Rajasekhar's wife Jeevitha apologises to Chiranjeevi; Says He’s like a kid, can't hide his feelings, emotions

After Chiranjeevi's speech, Rajasekhar lost his cool and his comments left everyone present at the event angered. Later, Rajasekhar’s wife Jeevitha apologised to Chiranjeevi and others present at the event.

Members of Movie Artists’ Association (MAA) namely Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, Krishnam, Rajasekhar with wife Jeevitha and others gathered at Park Hyatt in Hyderabad on January 02, 2020. The celebs came together for the New Year Diary launch but unfortunately, things didn't go well after Rajasekhar created some drama on the stage. After Chiranjeevi's speech, Rajasekhar lost his cool and his comments left everyone present at the event angered.

Rajasekhar took the mike and said, "I have a lot of issues at home due to MAA. I have not worked since March and on top of that, at my home, my wife has invested most of her time in the association work. Chiranjeevi garu gave a brilliant speech but you cannot hide the smoke after setting fire to things."

Recalling a year-old incident, Rajasekhar said, "Every family has issues within them but to not reveal them to others, we’re only ignoring the problem at hand. We all act like heroes on-screen but if someone within the association does good work, they trample it down."

This behaviour of Rajashekar left Chiranjeevi angry and he reacted immediately saying, "Let’s talk about something constructive instead of fighting like this. You should not even come if you don’t like it."

Chiranjeevi irritated with Rajasekhar behaviour on stage: pic.twitter.com/VuZiHCnRUY — Roopak (@OriginalRoopak) January 2, 2020

Also Read: Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu's kissing photos go viral; Check it out

Rajasekhar’s wife Jeevitha apologised to Chiranjeevi and others present at the event. She said, "He’s like a kid, cannot hide his feelings or emotions." As she was trying to speak and explain further, the members of MAA present there cut her from speaking.

Credits :Deccan Chronicle

Read More