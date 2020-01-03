Rajashekar resigns from MAA as Executive Vice President; Says 'I had to vent out my emotions'

After his heated spat and controversial statements at an MAA event in Hyderabad, Rajashekar decided to step down from his post. The veteran actor has blamed MAA president VK Naresh for him resigning from the committee.

Hero actor Rajashekar has resigned from his post as executive vice president from Movie Artists’ Association (MAA). After his heated spat and controversial statements at an MAA event in Hyderabad, Rajashekar decided to step down from his post. The veteran actor has blamed MAA president VK Naresh for him resigning from the committee. In his long letter, Rajashekar mentioned that he tried his best to sort out issues, but Naresh committed a mistake by not giving any kind of transparency. According to reports, the MAA has been divided into two groups, one led by Rajashekar and other by Naresh.

Yesterday at the event, Rajashekar snatched the mic from Chiranjeevi as he was addressing issues in MAA. Rajashekar at the event said, “Chiranjeevi spoke very well. The elections for Movie Artiste Association were held in March and I’ve not done any films since. I’ve only been working hard for MAA because of which I’ve been facing problems at home; I even had a car accident due to the stress of those issues."

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Chiranjeevi added, "I just said we’ll discuss the issues elsewhere, but you’re going on and on."

Later, Rajasekhar’s wife Jeevitha apologised to Chiranjeevi at the event. She said, "He’s like a kid, cannot hide his feelings or emotions." As she was trying to speak and explain further, the members of MAA present there cut her from speaking.

