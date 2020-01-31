Rajavukku Check: Cheran applauds Srushti Dange for accepting BOLD scenes in the movie

Actor Cheran took to his Twitter space and lauded the performance of the film's female lead.

Rajavukku Check, which was directed by Sai Rajkumar, had Cheran and Srushti Dange in lead roles. The film had a scene, in which Srushti had to pose semi-nude. During an interview, the actor stated that it was very difficult for her to act in the scene and they makers went out of their way to make her feel comfortable to act in the film. Taking to Twitter, Cheran wrote that Srushti was very bold to act in the scene and she was very cooperative.

The film locked horns with Mysskin’s thriller, Psycho, which had Udhayanishi Stalin in lead role. Rajavukku Check was a cop thriller, in which actor/director Cheran had a rare sleep disorder. After the release of the film, there was a general notion that the film was about the infamous Pollachi rape case. To clear the air, director Sai Rajkumar took to Twitter and put out a series of Tweets and stated that the movie has nothing to do with the case.

He also made a rhetorical note of Mysskin’s Psycho, and stated that just because a bigger film and a smaller film get released on the same day, it should not affect any of the films’ success. He also urged the viewers not to fully trust reviews to decide whether or not to watch a movie. Revealing that the film is not based on the infamous Pollachi rape case, he stated that the film was not based on Hyderabad encounter either.

