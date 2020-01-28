Rajavukku Check is not based on Pollachi rape case: Director Sai Rajkumar

Cheran starrer Rajavukku Check director Sai Rajkumar took to his Twitter space and stated that the film is not based on the infamous Pollachi rape case.

After the release of Cheran starrer Rajavukku Check, the film’s director Sai Rajkumar, took to Twitter and put out a series of Tweets and spoke about what makes a film bigger or smaller. Making a rhetorical note of Mysskin’s Psycho, which was released on the same day as Rajavukku Check, he stated that a line, which was drawn, cannot be made smaller by drawing a bigger line next to it. He also urged the viewers not to fully trust reviews to decide whether or not to watch a movie. Revealing that the film is not based on the infamous Pollachi rape case, he stated that the film was not based on Hyderabad encounter either.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film released a sneak peak of the film on YouTube. In the sneak peak, an accused, who seems to be confessing his crime, is shown, while Cheran and other cops record his confession. Cheran gets a phone call from his daughter during the accused’s confession and the scene takes a sudden transaction from a gripping crime scene to a light-hearted father-daughter conversation. The director’s one of the well known movies is Mazhai, which had Jayam Ravi and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Produced by Pallatte Kokkatt Film House, Rajavukku Check has Srushti Dange as the female lead. The trailer was released in October and the audio was launched recently.

#Rajavukkucheck இந்தப்படம் பொள்ளாச்சி சம்பவத்தை inspiration ஆக வைத்து எடுக்கப்பட்ட படம் அல்ல , படம் முடிந்து பல மாதம் கழித்து தான் அந்த சம்பவமே நடந்தது. ஹைதெராபாத் என்கவுன்டர் பற்றிய படமும் அல்ல , ரிலீஸ் தேதி அறிவிக்கப்பட்ட பின் தான் அந்த சம்பவம் நடந்தது ... @directorcheran — Director - Sai Rajkumar RAJAVUKKU CHECK (@Dir_SaiRajkumar) January 27, 2020

Director Cheran, who worked as an assistant director of KS Ravikumar, is known for his emotional family movies. His films were celebrated by the family audience. However, the two-times national award-winning director hit a setback after the failure of his romantic-drama Pokkisham in 2009. His movie with actor Vijay Sethupathi, which was in pre-production stage when the director stepped into Bigg Boss, is currently the director’s most expected one. It is being said that the film will go on floors soon.

