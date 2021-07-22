Rajendra Prasad celebrates his birthday on Drama Juniors 5 as he graces the show as chief guest; Watch PROMO

Rajendra Prasad is one of the finest actors of Telugu cinema. Often referred to as the Hasya Kireeti, for his impeccable comedy in more than 200 iconic movies. The actor is all set to grace the Television show Drama Juniors season 5. He will be seen as the chief guest for the upcoming episode, which will be aired this weekend on July 25, 2020. Ahead of the episode, the channel airing the show, Zee Telugu unveiled a teaser on the actor’s birthday, which was on July 19.

Rajendra Prasad can be seen having a blast at the show. While Rajendra Prasad received a grand welcome into the sets, he enjoyed the performances of the talented kids on the shows. The actor celebrated his birthday with the kids on show and described it as a 'special birthday' ever in life. He even thanked the makers of the show for introducing him to the next generation kids as well. Rajendra Prasad’s granddaughter Tejaswini of Mahanati fame has also joined his birthday celebrations on the show.

During the show, Rajendra Prasad also recollected some of the happy memories of his popular movies. Comedian Ali, who is a judge in the show, also showered praises on the legendary actor and also called him one of the acting greats of Telugu cinema.

The fifth edition of the show is being hosted by Pradeep. Sunitha, SV Krishna Reddy and Ali are the judges of the show. Ali stepped into the shoes of Renu Desai as a judge after she left the show. This special episode featuring Rajendra Prasad will air on July 25 at 8PM.