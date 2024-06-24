Rajesekhar’s Kalki re-release shows go houseful by mistake amidst Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD frenzy?

It is pretty much common knowledge now that Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is releasing in theatres in a few days. The bookings for the film opened in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday evening, causing a server crash on popular ticketing platforms.

Amidst all the frenzy and chaos surrounding the bookings of Kalki 2898 AD, a bizarre incident has been reported in some parts of AP and Telangana.

Did Prabhas fans book tickets for the wrong Kalki?

For the unaware, in 2019, a film titled Kalki was released, starring veteran Telugu actor Rajasekhar in the lead role. The film was directed by the now sensational Hanuman director, Prasanth Varma.

Call it a strategic plan or just a mere coincidence but the makers of Kalki have planned a re-release on June 28, in theatres. Just a day after what would be the grand release of Prabhas’ Kalki, that is, Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas.

But here comes the bizarre part of the story, in an attempt to book tickets to Kalki 2898 AD, many have booked the tickets to Rajsekhar’s 2019 film Kalki. As reported by a media outlet, certain theatres, including the one in Bramarambha, in Kukatpally saw such freak bookings. More than six shows went houseful within less than an hour of the Kalki 2898 AD tickets going live.

This has caused quite a stir on social media with many netizens having felt cheated by the makers of Kalki. Some users also treated the situation with humor, sharing light-hearted memes about their unfortunate situation.

But we don’t want our readers to be confused before making their choice for Kalki or Kalki 2898 AD. So, keep reading to know all the details about the film before watching it on the big screens.

Everything you need to know about Kalki 2898 AD before its release

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi action epic, starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film also stars Disha Patani, Shobana, Anna Ben, and others in key roles.

The film has been written and directed by Nag Ashwin, who previously directed Mahanati. Vyjayanthi Movies has bankrolled this ambitious project. Santhosh Narayanan composed the film’s soundtrack while Djordje S. handled the camera work. Veteran film editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has edited the film.

Kalki 2898 AD hits the theatres for the very first time on June 27, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

