Rajini Chandy OPENS up on getting trolled for 'sexy' photoshoot: Most negative comments were by women

During the interview, Rajini Chandy also confessed how the trolling was affecting her for a reason. Read to know more.

A housewife turned Malayalam actor Rajini Chandy recently took social media by storm with her latest glamorous photoshoot. The 68-year-old actor ditched Indian attire and instead opted for western outfits like a midi dress, denim jackets and jumpsuits. However, though she looked stunning in every picture, sadly, in no time the actress was trolled for the same. In a recent interview with BBC, Rajini opened up on how major negative comments were made by the women and that left her surprised. Rajini Chandy also shared that she was called 'slut' in the comments of her pictures.

Sharing about how she was trolled, Chandy said to BBC, "I was called a slut. Someone asked me, ‘Haven’t you died yet?’ Another suggested that I ‘sit at home and read the Bible. This is your age to pray, not show off your body’. Yet another person said I was an old auto-rickshaw and even if I got a new coat of paint, I’d still be old."

Chandy also confessed how the trolling was affecting her for a reason. "A lot of young men find sexiness in older women disturbing, they don’t want to think of them as an object of desire. But what I found surprising was that most of the negative comments were made by women,” she was quoted as saying in the same interview.

Take a look at her photos below:

Rajini Chandy also revealed that he hadn't worn such clothes in a long time, but was comfortable later after she tried them. Sharing how the idea of photoshoot came up, she added, "In December, Athira (photographer) asked me if I'd be interested in doing a photoshoot and whether I had any inhibitions wearing Western clothes. I said no, I used to wear them all the time when I was younger. I told her I even have a photograph in a swimsuit."

