Rajinikanth accepts his fault in marriage hall property tax controversy; Says he has learnt a lesson

Rajinikanth had moved the Madras High Court saying that his marriage has remained shut during the lockdown period and thus there was no income to pay property tax.

Yesterday, the Madras High Court sent a warning to Rajinikanth for wasting its time. He filed a petition in the court seeking a waiver of property tax for his marriage hall. Now, Rajinikanth has made an announcement saying that it was his fault for approaching the HC and he should have appealed the matter to the Chennai corporation instead. The HC warned that a fine would be imposed on Rajinikanth for rushing the court against a tax demand.

Rajinikanth wrote on his Twitter space, “We should have approached the Chennai corporation in this matter and not the Madras HC. We will correct our fault and learn from our mistakes”. In his plea, Rajinikanth said that the marriage hall has remained shut since March 24, 2020 when the Coronavirus lockdown was announced. He added that no revenue was earned from the hall to pay the property tax. The corporation had sent a property tax notice to the Tamil superstar for a half-yearly basis from April to September.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar, starring Nayanthara as the leading lady. He will be next seen in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. It was reported that the film’s shooting will be started in the month of December. The film has Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as the leading ladies, while Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish will be seen in other key roles.

