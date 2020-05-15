Rajinikanth aces his cop look in this throwback PHOTO with AR Murugadoss and Suniel Shetty

The Darbar lead actor Rajinikanth is acing his cop look just as he was going to shoot for the film's climax scene.

A throwback photo of south megastar Rajinikanth along with director AR Murugadoss and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is winning everyone's heart. The Darbar lead actor Rajinikanth is acing his cop look as he was going to shoot for the film's climax scene. Rajinikanth looks very dashing and dapper in his cop look that the fans just can't stop talking about the actor look from the AR Murugadoss directorial. The film was amongst the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The Rajinikanth starrer also featured the Lady Superstar, Nayanthara as the female lead of the film.

The fans loved the chemistry between the south megastar and the Love Action Drama actress. On the work front, the south superstar Rajinikanth will be seen next in the southern flick called Annaatthe. This film will have National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in a key role. The makers of the film, Annaatthe recently announced that the film will release on the eve of Pongal 2021. The fans and film audiences were extremely delighted and excited about the film as they now know the film's release date and are hoping to get some more details about the film.

Check out the picture of Rajinikanth:

The fans are particularly looking forward to knowing more about Rajinikanth's character in the film, Annaatthe. Keerthy Suresh had announced the exciting news of the film's release date on her Instagram account. The fans and followers of the south siren are looking forward to knowing more about the character she is essaying the Rajinikanth starrer.

Credits :Twitter

