Rajinikanth admits Jailer seemed 'above average' before re-recording

Jailer, the fourth feature film by Nelson Dilipkumar, starring Superstar Rajinikanth has been a massive success at the box office and has been receiving praise from fans and critics alike. The film, which was released on August 10, 2023, was an immediate hit, with fans happily stating it had been ‘Rajinified’. To celebrate the success of the film, the makers arranged an event in Chennai, which was attended by cast and crew members, including Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Anirudh Ravichander, Kalanithi Maran, Mrinaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more.

The event started off with Rajinikanth handing out mementos to everyone who was part of the film. Additionally, the actor also addressed the audience, talking about the huge success of the film.

Rajinikanth credits Anirudh Ravichander’s music for Jailer success

During the course of his speech, the Darbar actor mentioned that in his initial viewing of the film, before re-recording, he felt that the film was just above average. The Thalapathi actor said that it was the music composer of the film, Anirudh Ravichander, who took the film to the next level, making it as enjoyable as it is right now.

Rajinikanth spoke in Tamil, which loosely translates to: “To be frank with you, before RR, I felt the film was just above average. It was Anirudh who uplifted the film… Mind blown… Really took it as a challenge… He wanted to give me a hit, and give Nelson, his friend a hit.”

Additionally, the Superstar added that Anirudh took the film in the raw form, and adorned it with jewels in the form of his music.

About Jailer

The film featured Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, G. Marimuthu, and more in prominent roles. Jailer also boasts a wide array of cameos from known names like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Makarand Deshpande, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more.

Rajinikanth and Anirudh’s work front

Work-wise, Rajinikanth would next be seen in TJ Gnanavel’s film, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. He has also signed his 171st film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film would have music by Anirudh Ravichander, and the stunt choreography would be done by Anbariv. It is also rumored that he would sign his 172nd film with H. Vinoth, although there has been no official confirmation.

Anirudh, on the other hand, has a wide array of films lined up, with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, which is set to release on October 19. He is also composing the music for S. Shankar’s Indian 2, and Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi. The music composer has signed up for Koratala Siva’s Devara as well.

