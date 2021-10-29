Rajinikanth admitted in hospital; His relative says 'superstar is doing fine'

Yesterday night, news came out that Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital, leaving fans worried. After a few hours, his publicist, Riaz K Ahmed said that it is a 'regular check-up.' Now, his close relative has stated that the superstar is doing fine.

Rajinikanth is currently admitted in Kauvery hospital, Chennai. His relative Y Gee Mahendran met him in the hospital and shared a health update saying he is fine and will discharge soon. Speaking to the media, he said, "Rajinikanth is taking rest at the hospital. I am not sure of the treatment he is getting right now. But, he would have been discharged by the time Annaatthe hits the screens."

While his wife Latha and his team revealed that it was a routine health check-up, many reports suggested that he was admitted after complaining of chest pain and uneasiness. Rajinikanth's publicist Riaz K Ahmed issued a statement, which read, "It is a health checkup done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the checkup."

Rajinikanth recently was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and his speech stood out and made fans love him more as he also thanked his bus driver friend Raj Bahadur for being his constant support.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Annaatthe, which is directed by Siva and also stars Nayanthara is one of the leading parts. Recently, the actor watched the movie along with his two grandsons Yathra and Linga and said that they loved it.