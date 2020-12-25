Rajinikanth admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad post severe fluctuation in blood pressure; Official statement

Though he has tested negative for COVID 19 and has not exhibited any symptoms for the virus, he is being closely monitored, said the hospital report.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe in Hyderabad has been admitted to Apollo Hospital after he had severe fluctuations in blood pressure. The hospital authorities released a press release in which it has been informed that the actor has not exhibited any COVID symptoms and he has been in isolation ever since the news of Annaatthe crew members testing positive for the virus came up.

A press release by Apollo Hospitals said, “Mr.Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Rajnikanth was tested on 22 December for Covid 19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely," read the note released by the hospital management.

The statement further stated, "Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable.”

See the hospital's statement here:

A couple of days back, the makers of Annaatthe released a statement saying that 4 crew members tested positive for COVID 19 and that they have halted the shooting process. They also stated that Rajinikanth tested negative and he was in isolation to be on safer side.

