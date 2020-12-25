Rajinikanth Admitted to Hospital: Pawan Kalyan issues statement; Wishes the Superstar a speedy recovery

Pawan Kalyan mentioned in his statement that he was glad that Rajinikanth tested negative for COVID 19 and wished him a speedy recovery.

After the news of Rajinikanth’s hospitalisation came up online, fans have been taking to social media to wish him a speedy recovery. Tollywood’s Power Star Pawan Kalyan has issued a statement, where he has wished Rajinikanth a speedy recovery. He also mentioned in his statement that he was glad to know that Rajinikanth’s COVID test came out negative. This morning, Apollo Hospital issued a press release where they revealed that Rajinikanth has been receiving treatment for severe fluctuations in blood pressure.

A couple of days back, the makers of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe issued a statement, where they revealed that 4 crew members tested positive and thus they have halted the shooting process. They also stated that Rajinikanth was also tested and his result came out negative, but he was observing self quarantine to be on the safer side.

Apollo hospital’s press release stated that Rajinikanth has been suffering with blood pressure fluctuations and he is being closely monitored. “Mr.Rajinikanth has been admitted to hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad for the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Rajnikanth was tested on 22 December for Covid 19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely," read the hospital’s statement. Rajinikanth was shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe in Hyderabad when the crew members tested positive.

