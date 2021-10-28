Rajinikanth admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai: Report
Rajinikanth was recently in Delhi as he was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The 70-year-old actor also met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth got emotional while accepting Dadasaheb Phalke Award and thanked people who played an important part in his life. “I dedicate this award to my mentor, guru K Balachander sir. I remember him with great gratitude and my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, who is like my father, brought me up teaching great values and injecting spirituality in me,” Rajinikanth said. On Thursday, Rajinikanth attended a screening of his upcoming Annaatthe, which is directed by Siva and also stars Nayanthara in one of the leading parts.
Actor Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, says the hospital. pic.twitter.com/ONK6w0icrt— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021
Rajinikanth had previously announced that he will not be starting his political party that he had earlier planned to launch before the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu in 2021. At the time, he said, "I see this as a warning given to me by the Lord. If I campaigned only through the media and social media after I started the party, I would not be able to create the political upheaval among people and win big in the elections. No one with political experience will deny this reality."
