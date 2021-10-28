Rajinikanth admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai: Report

According to a report in India Today, Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. According to his team, he has been taken to the hospital for a 'routine checkup'. He reached the hospital at 4.30 pm on Thursday. “It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," the actor’s publicist Riaz K Ahmed told PTI. The actor had previously been admitted to the hospital in December last year for severe blood pressure fluctuations.

Rajinikanth was recently in Delhi as he was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The 70-year-old actor also met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth got emotional while accepting Dadasaheb Phalke Award and thanked people who played an important part in his life. “I dedicate this award to my mentor, guru K Balachander sir. I remember him with great gratitude and my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, who is like my father, brought me up teaching great values and injecting spirituality in me,” Rajinikanth said. On Thursday, Rajinikanth attended a screening of his upcoming Annaatthe, which is directed by Siva and also stars Nayanthara in one of the leading parts.