Rajinikanth is all praises for Ranveer Singh starrer 83, calls the film 'magnificent'

Superstar Rajinikanth is all praises for Ranveer Singh starrer 83. The Thalaiva was so moved by the sports drama that he took to Twitter to congratulate the team of the film. The star wrote, “#83TheMovie….wow….what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers @kabirkhankk..@therealkapildev..@RanveerOfficial..@JiivaOfficial and all the cast and crew …”

Check out the post:

83 recreates the tale of India's historic 1983 World Cup win. The film sees Simmba actor Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Bollywood diva Deepika Podukone portrays Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. Besides these two, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree in crucial parts.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Siva’s action drama Annaatthe. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the film was release on 4 November 2021. Along with Rajini Sir, the film also featured Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. Now, Rajinikanth’s fans are eagerly waiting for their beloved star to announce his next project. However, the actor has not given no clue as to who he will be collaborating with next.