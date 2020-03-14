Rajinikanth is all smiles as he poses with Darbar co star Nivetha Thomas & her brother; See PHOTO

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Rajinikanth's picture with Darbar co-actress Nivetha Thomas and her brother Nikhil is unmissable. Check out the picture of the superstar with the others.

Superstar Rajinikanth continues to grab headlines every single day one way or the other. Needless to say, the Thalaiva actor enjoys a massive fan following all over the country and the reasons are obvious. The 69-year old star has been winning the hearts of the audiences with his stellar performances in movies for decades. Rajinikanth’s fan following has increased manifold and has now reached the international level after he did an episode with Bear Grylls in Man Vs Wild.

As we speak of this, we have come across a picture of the Darbar actor with co-actress Nivetha Thomas which surely deserves your attention. Nivetha’s younger brother Nikhil is also seen posing along with the two actors in the picture. Rajinikanth’s simplicity is evident in this picture wherein he is seen wearing a white t-shirt and formal grey trousers. Nivetha, on the other hand, is seen wearing a Kurti. For the unversed, Rajini Sir and Nivetha were last seen together in Darbar.

After the success of Darbar, Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for his next movie titled Annaatthe. The action-drama has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. It also features Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, Meena, Khushboo, Sathish and Soori in significant roles. The movie has been produced by Kalanithi Maran and is directed by Siva. It is scheduled to be released on November 14, 2020.

