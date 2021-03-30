Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun to Prabhas: PICS of South celebs' expensive luxury cars that'll make your jaw drop

From Lamborghini Aventador Roadster to Rolls Royce Phantom, here are some photos of South celebrities on their swanky cars.

Yesterday, photos and videos of Prabhas in his brand new luxury car made the rounds on social media. It was reported that the actor had spent about Rs 6 crore to buy the car. Apart from Prabhas, several other South celebrities were papped in the past on their super expensive luxury cars and they themselves have posted some photos on their social media too. Here are some photos of the top South celebrities in their swanky cars.

1. Prabhas

Yesterday, photos and videos of Prabhas in his new luxury surfaced online. Reports suggest that he brought the car on the birth anniversary of his father Surya Narayana Raju. In the videos, he was seen driving the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster at night on the streets of Hyderabad. Apart from this new car, Prabhas has a lavish collection of cars including Jaguar XJR, BMW X3, Range Rover and a Rolls Royce Phantom.

2. Allu Arjun

Very often, Allu Arjun got papped while driving his Range Rover SUV that he brought in 2019 and named as ‘Beast’. However, apart from the Rover, the Stylish Star reportedly own an ensemble of other luxury cars and a luxury vanity van. Launched as Falcon, the entire cost of this vanity van is Rs 7 crore after he made it undergo a more luxurious renovation. He also owns a Hummer H2, Mercedes GLE 350d, Jaguar XJ L, Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence, BMW X6m.

3. Rajinikanth

It is well known that Superstar Rajinikanth is someone who never forgets the past. Yet another example to prove the same is that he still owns his very first car Premier Padmini. Originally a Fiat, the Padmini was assembled in India. He also reportedly owns a few luxury cars apart from the normal ones. He owns a BMW X5 which is a top model with a number of specifications including a sun roof. Rajnikanth also reportedly owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Rolls Royce Phantom, Rolls Royce Ghost, and a custom-built Limousine.

4. Mahesh Babu

Just like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu too has a luxirous vanity van which he remodeled according to his taste and needs. Apart from that, Mahesh Babu owns a number of other luxury cars including a Toyota Land Cruiser, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes GL Class 450, BMW 730 Ld, Mercedes GLS 350d.

5. Dulquer Salmaan

Recently, Dulquer Salmaan was spotted driving his blue Porche car in Kerala. Photos and videos of the actor being asked by a cop to follow traffic rules went viral on social media. Before that, Dulwer and Prithviraj were spotted by their fans when they both were seen racing on a highway in their luxury cars. From BMW to Ferrari, Dulquer has a huge lineup of luxury cars in his garage including Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, Ferrari 458 Spider, BMW X6 M and a BMW M3.

