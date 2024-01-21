Rajinikanth and Dhanush clicked heading for Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya

Superstar Rajinikanth and Dhanush are all set to attend the humongous Pran Pratishtha ceremony which is being organized in the Ram Temple of Ayodhya tomorrow.

The stars were spotted today arriving at the airport in Chennai where they were bound to catch their flights today. The visuals of both the stars arriving were caught on camera by news agency ANI.

Rajinikanth and Dhanush travel off to Ayodhya

