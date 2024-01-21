Rajinikanth and Dhanush jet off to Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Rajinikanth and Dhanush were spotted today arriving at the airport in Chennai where they were bound to travel to Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Updated on Jan 21, 2024  |  04:43 PM IST |  4.4K
Rajinikanth and Dhanush clicked heading for Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya
Rajinikanth and Dhanush clicked heading for Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya (PC: Dhanush Instagram)

Superstar Rajinikanth and Dhanush are all set to attend the humongous Pran Pratishtha ceremony which is being organized in the Ram Temple of Ayodhya tomorrow.

The stars were spotted today arriving at the airport in Chennai where they were bound to catch their flights today. The visuals of both the stars arriving were caught on camera by news agency ANI.

Rajinikanth and Dhanush travel off to Ayodhya


ALSO READ: South Indian stars invited for Ram Mandir Pran Prathishtha: From Ram Charan and Upasana to Rishab Shetty

Credits: X (ANI)
Latest Articles