Rajinikanth and director Nelson’s Jailer to get a grand release in Japan; find out date

Rajinikanth’s Jailer was released in 2023 and became an instant hit at the box office. It emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year and the 2nd highest Tamil grosser after Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.

While the film’s success in India is nothing to be surprised about, it is noteworthy to mention the hype for Jailer in Japan. As reported by Rajinikanth’s official Japanese fan page, Jailer is scheduled to be released in multiple theatres across the country on February 21st.

See the tweet here:

For those who are unaware, Rajinikanth has always enjoyed a terrific fanbase in Japan, as seen from the craze around his movies in the past. In particular, the actor’s 1995 film Muthu, which was released in Japan in 1998, made him a superstar in the country. Muthu was reportedly released on 50 screens across the country at the time.

Jailer is a Tamil language action drama starring Superstar Rajinikanth, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and several others in prominent roles.

The film has been written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi N. Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film’s background score and soundtrack. Vijay Kartik Kannan handled the film’s cinematography while R. Nirmal edited the movie.

Rajinikanth will next be seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Coolie, the shooting of which has been progressing at a steady pace. The film also stars Kannada superstar Upendra, Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, Telugu cinema’s legendary actor Nagarjuna, and several other notable actors.

Advertisement

Going by Lokesh’s interviews, Coolie promises to showcase Rajinikanth in a never before seen avatar. The director has also termed it an experimental film of sorts, causing excitement among film fans.

Following Coolie, the actor will also star in the sequel to Jailer, also written and directed by Nelson with music from Anirudh Ravichander. Kalanithi N. Maran will return to the project as the film’s producer under the Sun Pictures banner.