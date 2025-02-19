Rajinikanth and director Vetrimaaran to join hands for very first time? REPORT

Rajinikanth is currently involved in the shoot of his upcoming film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Now, it seems that the superstar might collaborate with another prolific Tamil cinema director as well.

As per a recent report by 123Telugu, Rajinikanth and director Vetrimaaran are set to work together on a project after the Vada Chennai director narrated a story to him.

According to the same report, Rajinikanth was apparently impressed by the story, with more details about their meeting yet to be revealed. However, as of now, these are all just rumors, and no official confirmation has been made.

Moving forward, Rajinikanth was also recently in the news after speculations arose that actress Pooja Hegde might perform a dance number in Coolie. While the makers haven’t confirmed this yet, if true, it would mark the actress’ first collaboration on a Rajinikanth film.

Regarding Rajinikanth’s upcoming projects, the superstar is next set to appear in Coolie. Initially speculated to release in May, the film is now rumored to hit the big screens in August 2025.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is touted to be a high-octane action thriller. It is speculated that Rajinikanth will portray a character with negative shades.

Moreover, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and many more in key roles. Additionally, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film.

Advertisement

Following Coolie, Rajinikanth is set to reprise his iconic role as Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The makers recently unveiled an announcement teaser for the sequel movie featuring the superstar alongside the director and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Check out the teaser here:

On the other hand, director Vetrimaaran’s last theatrical release was Viduthalai: Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in the lead roles.