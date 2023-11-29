Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan films to have EPIC clash at box office after 18 years; All details inside

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are two names that do not need an introduction. The duo are pioneers in Tamil cinema and have played a significant role in getting the industry to where it is today.

The clash between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan was nothing short of a festival for the fans of the actors. In the latest update, the two stalwarts are all set to meet at the box office after a long gap of 18 years. However, this time, the films that are clashing at the box office are not new releases but rather re-releases of two of the actors’ most iconic films - Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan and Rajinikanth’s Muthu.

Aalavandhan and Muthu set to re-release on December 8th

It was recently revealed by the makers of both Aalavandhan and Muthu that the films are gearing up for a re-release in December. As per the latest speculations, the films will be hitting the silver screens again on December 8th.

The last time the Petta and Vikram actors clashed at the box office was way back in 2005 when Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi and Kamal Haasan’s Mumbai Express were released together. The news of a possible clash after such a long time is definitely a much-welcome one for the fans, who also get the opportunity to watch their favorite stars on the big screens and in their vintage form.

More about Rajinikanth’s Muthu

Muthu is a 1995 action film, which is helmed by KS Ravikumar. The film features an ensemble cast including Meena, Sarath Babu, Radha Ravi, Senthil, Vadivelu, Ponnambalam, and many more, apart from Rajinikanth.

The film revolves around a Zamindar, played by Sarath Babu, and his worker, played by Rajinikanth, who falls in love with the same woman, played by Meena. However, the woman is in love with the worker, which leads to the zamindar’s ego being hurt and consequential issues that follow, forming the main storyline. The film is loosely based on the Malayalam film Thenmavin Kombath, which features Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead roles.

The film was bankrolled by Rajam Balachander and Pushpa Kandaswamy under the banner of Kavithalaya Productions, which is the production house of the Jailer actor’s mentor, K. Balachander. The music for the film was composed by AR Rahman, while Ashok Rajan took care of the cinematography. Upon release, the film was a massive success and even earned Rajinikanth his first State Award for Best Actor.

More about Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan

Aalavandhan is a 2001 psychological action film helmed by Suresh Krissna. The film was written by Kamal Haasan and is based on his own novel titled Dhayam. The film features Kamal Haasan in a dual role and also has Raveena Tandon, Manisha Koirala, Sarath Babu, Riyaz Khan, Anu Haasan, and many more in prominent roles.

The film revolves around a pair of twins, one who’s an army major named Vijaya Kumar, while the other, named Nanda Kumar, is in an asylum for the mentally challenged. The latter were also subject to domestic violence by their father, which added to the trauma of their mother passing away. The film tells the story of how Nanda Kumar escapes the asylum with the goal of murdering his brother’s fiance in order to “protect” him.

Advertisement

The film was bankrolled by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the banner of V Creations, while the music for the film was composed by the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Veteran cinematographer S. Thirunavukkarassu had cranked the camera for the film. Although the film received mixed reviews at the box office, it has developed a cult fan following over the years. In fact, Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino has mentioned that he got the idea of animating the violent sequences in his 2003 film Kill Bill after watching Aalavandhan.

ALSO READ: Throwback: How Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan inspired Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill