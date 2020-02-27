Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan REACT to the New Delhi violence; Read Details

After Rajinikanth voiced out his opinion on the ongoing violence in Neldi, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and lauded the Darbar actor.

At a time when the whole nation is shocked about the violence that happened in North Delhi, many celebrities and politicians have been issuing statements against the violence. In one such case, Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth, who had announced his political entry, issued a statement, condemning the Central Government. He also stated that violence has never been a solution for any problem and urged the Central Government to act quickly to contain the situation.

Lauding Rajinikanth’s bold statement, Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter space and appreciated the actor for taking the ‘correct path’. He stated, “Bravo, my dear friend Rajinikanth. Take this path. This is the correct path. A Path taken by a whole lot of people. Welcome.” Well, we all know that Kamal Haasan has always been vocal about criticising the Central Government and Rajinikanth is known for not issuing any statements against the Central Government.

It should be noted that both the actors have announced their political entry. While Kamal Haasan’s party has contested in Lok Sabha Elections, the actor turned politician has also announced that he will be contesting in 2021 state assembly elections, under his party Makkal Needhi Maiam. Rajinikanth, on the other hand, has not made any announcements about his participation in the elections. However, the members of his party, Rajini Makkal Mandram, are actively participating in promotional activities of the party.

