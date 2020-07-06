  1. Home
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's film is NOT shelved; To go on floors soon

According to media reports, Kamal Haasan's project with Rajinikanth is not shelved and the film will be launched in November. Read to know more.
As earlier we reported, Rajinikanth’s next, tentatively titled Thalaivar 169 will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will be produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films. However, months later,  reports emerged stating that the film might not happen as superstar Rajinikanth wants to focus full time on politics. Now, according to the latest reports, the film is very much happening and the shooting will go on floors once things are back to normal. The makers had planned a grand launch but due to lockdown, things got further delayed. 

"Kamal's project with Rajinikanth is not shelved as rumours suggest. The makers were supposed to announce the project in April. However, due to then novel coronavirus crisis, things got postponed and the production is waiting for Rajini to finalise the dates. As of now, the team has decided to launch the project in November," India Today quoted the source as saying. Well, the film will be produced by Kamal Haasan, but there is no clarity yet if he will be a part of Rajinikanth starrer. The moviegoers are surely looking forward to seeing them together on the big screen. But only time will tell if that is possible! 

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is busy with his next, Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe.  The film has an ensemble of star cast including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar, and Meena as female leads, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in key roles. 

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, will be seen next in Indian 2 directed by Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions. 

