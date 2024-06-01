Rajinikanth and Karthik Subbaraj to join hands once again after Petta? Director spills beans on potential film together

Superstar Rajinikanth and director Karthik Subbaraj created a blast in theaters back in 2019 with their film Petta. Despite having mixed reviews from critics, the movie managed to impress the audience and it seems the duo is set to join once again.

In a recent interaction with Vikatan, the director revealed that he had narrated various stories to the actor, but none of them suited him. However, as per the director’s words, the superstar is continuously doing films now, and hopefully, a collaboration is in the pipeline.

Superstar Rajinikanth and Karthik Subbaraj to reunite for a film?

While director Karthik Subbaraj is optimistic about collaborating on a project with Rajinikanth, an official update about anything of that sort is still unclear. The filmmaker also added that if the superstar calls him up for a movie, then he’ll surely do one more movie with him.

Rajinikanth and Karthik's previous collaboration, Petta, told the tale of a newly hired warden, Kaali, who straightens out the ragging and problematic situations in his hostel. However, things take a dark turn when Kaali's past comes knocking, revealing him to be Pettavelan, who holds a long-due grudge against a powerful politician named Singaaram.

Besides the Superstar in the lead role, the film also boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, M. Sasikumar, Simran, Trisha Krishnan, Megha Akash, Malavika Mohanan, Mahendran, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, and many more in key roles.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Superstar Rajinikanth had recently wrapped up the shooting for his next movie, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, and has even ventured off to his pilgrimage in the Himalayas. The film is said to revolve around the story of a retired cop who is out to uncover a serious mystery shrouding him.

The upcoming film features an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, and many more in key roles. The movie is slated to hit the big screens in October this year.

Furthermore, the superstar is next set to star in the lead role in the film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The makers of the film had also dropped an intriguing title teaser recently. Additionally, actor Sathyaraj confirmed in a recent press meet that he would also be playing a role in the movie.

