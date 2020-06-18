Rajinikanth and producer Karthik Subbaraj to collaborate on Petta 2?

  1. Home
The Darbar actor could be seen playing the lead in Petta 2. There is no official word out yet from the makers of the film. But, the fans and followers of the Kabali actor Rajinikanth are very excited about the news.
There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that director cum producer Karthik Subbaraj could collaborate with the south megastar Rajinikanth. The Darbar actor could be seen playing the lead in Petta 2. There is no official word out yet from the makers of the film. But, the fans and followers of the Kabali actor are very excited about the news of Rajinikanth playing the lead in Petta 2. The original film, Petta was helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. As per the latest news reports, the south director and producer currently has no plans on making a sequel to his blockbuster film Petta.

Karthik Subbaraj further goes on to add that he has no script at the moment for Petta 2, but the film could be made some time in the future. Karthik Subbaraj has backed another interesting project titled Penguin. The film has National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The film is a crime thriller. Keerthy Suresh plays the role of a mother who is trying to find her son and save his life from a brutal ruthless kidnapper.

The trailer of the film Penguin was released some time back, and the fans were very impressed with the trailer. The film has generated a lot of intrigue and curiosity among the fans and film audiences. The southern crime drama will be releasing on June 19. On the other hand, south megastar Rajinikanth will be playing the lead in the highly anticipated film, Annaatthe.

