Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan shoot for Jailer and Jawan at same Chennai studio; Get together to spend time

Rajinikanth is currently busy filming his latest project Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the shooting for the film is taking place in Chennai. At the same time, filmmaker Atlee is also shooting for his ambitious drama, Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. As the two stars are working in Chennai, they took some time off their schedules and got together on the sets of their films. The shooting for both ventures is taking place in the same studio.

A photo of this historical meeting has not made it to social media yet. For those unaware, Lady Superstar Nayanthara is also a part of the Jawan cast as the leading lady. This ambitious movie is slated to release on the 2nd of June in 2023 and will be available in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.