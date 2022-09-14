Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan shoot for Jailer and Jawan at same Chennai studio; Get together to spend time
Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan met in Chennai recently as they were shooting for their respective films, Jailer and Jawan.
Rajinikanth is currently busy filming his latest project Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the shooting for the film is taking place in Chennai. At the same time, filmmaker Atlee is also shooting for his ambitious drama, Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. As the two stars are working in Chennai, they took some time off their schedules and got together on the sets of their films. The shooting for both ventures is taking place in the same studio.
A photo of this historical meeting has not made it to social media yet. For those unaware, Lady Superstar Nayanthara is also a part of the Jawan cast as the leading lady. This ambitious movie is slated to release on the 2nd of June in 2023 and will be available in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Now, talking about Jailer, along with Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan and Shivarajkumar are also an integral part of the cast. It is further being reported that the makers are considering Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play the leading ladies in the film. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. If these speculations turn out to be true, these two stars will be seen sharing screen space for the second time after their 2010 flick Enthiran.
While Anirudh Ravichander is providing the melodies for Jailer, Vijay Karthik Kannan is cranking the camera for the movie. Produced by Sun Pictures, the flick is expected to reach the cinema halls by the Summer of 2023.
