Rajinikanth and Sivakarthikenyan’s on call conversation revealed amidst Jailer release

It is public knowledge by now that the voiceover in Maaveeran, eventually done by Vijay Sethupathi, was initially offered to Rajinikanth. Even though the thespian could not do the film, the actor loved Maaveeran as much as the rest of us. The Madonne Ashwin directorial’s lead actor, Sivakarthikeyan, was the one who shared Rajinikanth’s response to the film.

Sivakarthikeyan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film in Kashmir, took to social media on the occasion of Maaveeran completing 25 days at the box office. Sivakarthikeyan posted a video message addressing his fans and thanking them for their phenomenal response to Maaveeran before proceeding to speak on Rajinikanth.

Sivakarthikeyan reveals Rajinikanth’s response to Maaveeran

Sivakarthikeyan shared in the video message that Rajinikanth had called him after seeing Maaveeran and wished him. He stated that the actor’s wish made the entire team of the film feel special, including him. He showered praise on the Enthiran actor and said, "Thalaiva.. You are always great."

The Doctor actor also mentioned that even though Rajinikanth was very busy with the release and audio launch of Jailer, he still took time to congratulate Maaveeran’s team. Sivakarthikeyan shared that Rajinikanth wished not just him but the entire team of the film. The actor also shared the conversation between him and Rajinikanth.

Sivakarthikeyan said that Rajinikanth revealed to him that he had completely enjoyed the film and that the movie was grand. The film legend also appreciated Sivakarthikeyan’s performance and the actor's current involvement in different stories. Sivakarthikeyan stressed that Rajinikanth’s appreciation meant a lot to him, especially because he had entered the film industry after watching him.

Being a huge fan of the Jailer actor, it would certainly have been a great moment for Sivakarthikeyan, who revealed that he had put up banners celebrating Rajinikanth and his films. He further said that this appreciation will be cherished by him for a lifetime. After sharing the appreciation he received from the actor for Maaveeran, Sivakarthikeyan then proceeded to talk about his excitement about watching Jailer.

He shared that Jailer will become a massive blockbuster and that the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial’s release day will be a special day for everyone.

