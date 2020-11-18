Rajinikanth and STR come forward to help Tamil actor Thavasi for his cancer treatment

Superstar Rajinikanth has asked his team to take care of Thavasi's health and other expenses for cancer treatment.

Tamil actor Thavasi has been diagnosed with cancer and the news about his health condition has taken social media by storm. A video of him requesting financial aid from people went viral on social media. Soon, many people and even celebrities from the industry came forward to financially help Thavasi. Vijay Sethupathi has offered Rs 10 lakh to the actor as financial aid. Now, according to reports, Rajinikanth and Simbu have also helped Thavasi by donating a certain amount. Superstar Rajinikanth has asked his team to take care of the actor's health and other expenses. STR, on the other hand, has donated Rs 1 Lakh.

Talking about the video, Thavasi seeks help from members of the film fraternity. He says, "I have acted in films from Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993) to the latest Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. I never thought that I would get such a disease."

He further says, "I am not able to talk properly. I request all my fellow actors in the industry and the people of the state to help me recover from this so that I will be able to continue my acting."

It is to be noted that Thavasi played a minor role in Sivakarthikeyan and Soori’s hit comedy film, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam (2013). Last year in 2019, Thavasi had reportedly met with a road accident while returning from the shoot. He suffered serious injuries.

