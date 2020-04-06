Rajinikanth and wife Latha light up candles to show support for the #9baje9minute call; See Pic

South megastar Rajinikanth and wife Latha light up candles to show support for the #9baje9minute call made by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The south megastar Rajinikanth and wife Latha light up candles to show support for the #9baje9minute call made by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The PM had previously addressed the nation about a lockdown for 21 days amid the spread of the Coronavirus. The Darbar actor who has a massive fan following on his social media account shared a picture of himself along with wife Latha, as they hold candles to express solidarity for the heroes fighting the COVID-19 outbreak. The country is under a lockdown, wherein all public transport, private vehicles, malls, gyms, schools, colleges, offices and commercial units are shutdown.

The south film industry has also shut down all the filming and production work on various films and TV shows. Many south stars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Raashi Khanna, Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Raashi Khanna and Varun Tej shared pictures and videos of them showing support for the #9baje9minute call. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor Allu Arjun also made a donation to fight against the Coronavirus outbreak. In his post the south actor says his donation will help the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. Countries across the globe are battling the outbreak of COVID-19. Many countries are under lockdown wherein the people are practicing social distancing to avoid getting infected.

Check out the post by Rajinikanth:

The Kaala actor had previously urged everyone to stay indoors and to stay safe amid the global COVID-19 crisis. Many south actors have made an appeal to all their fans and followers to strictly follow the directives issued by the government amid the COVID-19 scare.

