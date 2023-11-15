Rajinikanth and wife Latha Rajinikanth spotted enjoying India vs New Zealand match in Mumbai

Rajinikanth and his wife Latha Rajinikanth were spotted today at Mumbai’s own Wankhede Stadium enjoying the ICC World Cup semi-final match between India vs New Zealand.

The picture of the couple enjoying the match together was taken by their daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and was quickly shared by many on social media. One other photo also shows both Rajinikanth and his wife Latha Rajinikanth along with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. The pictures also have Latha Rajinikanth’s brother and Anirudh Ravichander’s father Ravichander Raghavendra enjoying the match alongside them.

See the picture of Rajinikanth during the India vs New Zealand semi-final

Rajinikanth and his wife were spotted yesterday arriving in Mumbai and were clicked on camera by paparazzi at the airport. The actor was seen with all smiles as he arrived outside the airport along with his wife. He even responded to the Diwali wishes paps gave him and wished them back as well, winning many hearts from netizens.

The internet loved how down-to-earth the actor was even though he is one of the leading actors in Indian cinema. Adding to his lovely gestures, recently the team of Jigarthanda DoubleX also shared some iconic pictures of themselves with the Superstar after the actor had lauded them for their wonderful performances and the movie is exceptionally made.

The team celebrated the moment with their beloved actor and also cherished how he spent almost an hour with them conversing with them.

Rajinikanth’s future lineups

Superstar Rajinikanth was last seen in the blockbuster movie Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar with actors like Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Tamannaah Bhatia in prominent roles. The film also featured actors Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff in cameo roles as well.

Moreover, Rajinikanth will next be seen in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s next directorial film Lal Salaam, playing an extended cameo role in it. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead role which is expected to be a sports drama film.

Besides that, Rajinikanth is featuring in his next film with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel in the tentatively titled film Thalaivar 170 which has Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati joining him as well.

