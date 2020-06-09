Rajinikanth asks his fans to take care of family’s needs; Says COVID 19 crisis will come as a huge blow soon

Rajinikanth has urged his fans to take care of the needs of their family members at this time of pandemic outbreak.

A copy of Rajinikanth’s letter to his fans has now surfaced online. In the photo, it can be seen that the Superstar has urged his fans to take care of the needs of their families first. He has also stated that the COVID 19 crisis will come as a huge blow anytime soon, and it will be bigger than what we are seeing now. He advised his fans to take appropriate social distancing measures while involving in relief works.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss's cop drama Darbar. The film had Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas as leading ladies. Darbar, which was a revenge drama had Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty as the main antagonist and Yogi Babu played Rajinikanth's sidekick. Anirudh Ravidhandar composed the film's music. The film was produced by Lyca Productions. Darbar ran into trouble when the distributor's association came up with an allegation stating that Darbar failed to fetch them profit. The issue became serious when AR Murugadoss went on to file police complaint stating that people from the association have been issuing him threats.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe has Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh as female leads. While some suggest that the film will be a rural drama, no information on the film's genre has been officially released yet. Prakash Raj will be seen playing a key role in Annaatthe. The film's shooting has been postponed citing the outbreak of Coronavirus. D Iman has been roped in to compose music for the film.

