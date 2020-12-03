Rajinikanth assures Annaatthe’s schedule will not be disturbed amidst political announcement

After much anticipation, Rajinikanth finally announced today that he will enter politics and launch his party officially on December 31.

Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth took over the internet today after announcing his political entry. He stated that he will launch his party on December 31 and after January, he will start working for contesting in the assembly elections. With this, fans were left wondering, what would happen to his upcoming film Annaatthe. While addressing the press, Rajinikanth assured that he will not disturb the film’s schedule. He said, “It’s my duty to finish the film, and it will go as per the plan”.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has four leading ladies namely Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena. Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish will be seen playing key roles. Touted to be a rural drama, Annaatthe’s shooting process was happening at a brisk pace when the pandemic hit the world. Half of the film’s shooting was completed before the lockdown was imposed. It is expected that more official updates regarding the film will be made soon.

About his political entry, he said while meeting the press, “I have decided to enter politics to bring a massive change in Tamil Nadu. This is a much-needed mission and I am only a small instrument. If I succeed in this mission, it will also be the success of Tamil people, if I don’t succeed, it is also the defeat of people. If not now, it will be never. Like all our destinies change, the time has come for the change of Tamil Nadu’s destiny.”

Credits :The Times Of India

