Rajinikanth to be discharged from the hospital, advised COMPLETE bed rest for a week; Read full statement

Superstar Rajinikanth who was hospitalised in Hyderabad due to severe BP fluctuations, hypertension and exhaustion, is being discharged today. He was kept under strict medical supervision for two days and in the view of his improved health condition, the hospital has decided to discharge him later in the day. An official statement from the hospital was released today and that also stated that Rajinikanth has been advised to take complete bed rest for a week. Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth has also been asked to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting COVID-19.

The statement read: "In the view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age, the following advice has been in addition to the medications and diet: 1. Complete bed rest for 1 week with regular monitoring of blood pressure. 2. minimal physical activity and avoid stress." Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was in Hyderabad for the shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe. Unfortunately, the shoot was suspended after six people on the sets tested positive for coronavirus. The Petta star, who was tested negative, isolated himself but later on Friday morning, he was hospitalized due to blood pressure issues.

A press release by Apollo Hospitals said, “Mr. Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Rajnikanth was tested on 22 December for COVID-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely (sic).”