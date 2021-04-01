Rajinikanth to be honoured with 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award Rajinikanth, confirms Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. As we all know, this is India’s highest film honour and Thalaiva has finally conferred with for his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema. This exciting piece of news has taken social media by storm as Rajinikanth fans can't keep calm. Congratulatory messages are pouring in already with #Rajinikanth being the top trend on Twitter currently. Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter and announced the news of Rajinikanth conferred with the prestigious 51st Dadasaheb Phalke award.

He tweeted, "Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji." He further thanked jury saying, "His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal @Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee." In 2019, Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the 50th Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

Take a look at Union Minister Prakash Javadekar's tweet below:

Rajinikanth began his film career with the Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal (1975), directed by K. Balachander. His larger-than-life super-hero appearance and dialogues in the films has helped him to become one of the greatest and most popular actors. He has appeared in over 160 films, and even at the age of 70, he still remains the undisputed box office king.

His upcoming action drama film Annaatthe is written and directed by Siva. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. The film also stars Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy.