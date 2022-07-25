Rajinikanth becomes the highest taxpayer in Tamil Nadu and gets facilitated by the Income Tax department

Rajinikanth has made headlines yet again. However, this time the reason is not his professional commitment, but the superstar has been honored by the Income Tax department in Chennai for paying his taxes on a regular basis. Thalaiva has become the highest taxpayer in the state of Tamil Nadu. Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth took to Instagram and shared some pictures from the facilitation ceremony.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Proud daughter of a high and prompt tax payer Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather." As soon as the news made it to social media, netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for Rajinikanth.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer. This highly discussed drama will reportedly further star Kannada actor Shivrajkumar in a crucial role. Jailer is believed to go on the floors shortly. In the meantime, the test shoot for the film was concluded recently, and sneak peeks from it have gone viral on the internet. A little birdie further told us, "It’s a typical Nelson Dilipkumar film that’s high on content with ample quirky elements in the screenplay."

According to reports, Jailer will also feature Priyanka Mohan, Sivakarthikeyan, and Ramya Krishnan in supporting characters. The reports further suggest that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being considered to play the female lead opposite Rajinikanth in the flick. The duo has already shared the screen in the 2010 drama, Enthiran.

Anirudh Ravichander is the music director for the Jailer, while Vijay Kartik Kannan is looking after the camera work of the movie. An official announcement regarding the cast and crew of the film is expected to be made soon.

