Rajinikanth Birthday Special: 5 movies of Superstar from the black & white era that one should not miss

From his small role in K Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal to his role as the ruthless villain in Moondru Mudichu, here are five films of Rajinikanth from the black and white era that should not be missed.

Superstar. That one word is enough to send fans into a frenzy. If you do happen to catch an FDFS of his, preferably at Chennai’s Albert theatre, you might be thinking the audio is faulty. For when fans scream at the top of their voice as the flashcard goes ‘Superstar Rajini’, it’s hard to make out what the audio is saying even if it’s Dolby! Starting as an anti-hero in films like his guru K Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal, he slowly came on to his own, transitioning into lead characters in movies like Aarilirunthu Arubathu Varai, Moondru Mudichu and such. Of course, now he’s in a position where no one can touch him.

With the actor celebrating his birthday today, here are five movies of the actor from the black and white era that one should not miss.

Moondru Mudichu:

Directed by K Balachander, the film had Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and in the lead roles. Rajinikanth played the role of the main antagonist in the film, who gets avenged by his friend’s lover. While Kamal Haasan, who was Sridevi’s boyfriend in the film, played a romantic lover boy, Rajinikanth played a ruthless villain, who was a creep. He was friends with Kamal Haasan and he had an eye for Sridevi. When he knew that it was impossible to break the love of Kamal and Sridevi, he murders his own friend in order to possess Sridevi’s love. However, Sridevi marries Rajinikanth’s widowed father and becomes his step mother only to taunt him emotionally.

Bhuvana Oru Kelvi Kuri:

Directed by SP Muthuraman, the film starred Rajini, Sivakumar and Sumithra in lead roles. The film is based on the novel of the same name written by Maharishi. The plot revolves around two friends who lead contradictory lives due to their conflicting ideals. Rajini found his breakthrough role in this film as he played a positive role as opposed to his previous characters.

Gaayathri:

Tamil drama Gaayathri is an adaptation of Sujatha Rangarajan's novel of the same name. Directed by R Pattabhiraman, the film featured Rajinikanth as anti-hero opposite Sridevi. Jaishankar played a guest role in the film. It revolves around the lives of an adult-film producer (Rajini) and his wife (Sridevi) where he sells provocative footage of their intimate moments and the subsequent happenings. 'Gaayathri' was a turning point in Rajini's career as he received a more positive response than Jaishankar despite being an anti-hero.

Apoorva Raagangal:

The film written and directed by popular filmmaker K Balachander marked the acting debut of Rajinikanth. The romantic drama film features Kamal, Srividya, Sundarrajan, Jayasudha in lead roles and Rajini in supporting role. It deals with the lives of four people and their complicated relationships due to the wide age gap. The songs composed by MS Viswanathan also played a crucial role in exploring their strange relationships and the essence of the film.

Avargal:

Avargal, directed by K Balachander, had Rajinikantj, Kamal Haasan and Sujatha in the lead roles. While Kamal Haasan played as a humble co worker of Sujatha, Rajinikanth was seen as the abusive and sadistic ex husband of Sujatha. In the film, his only intention was to keep Sujatha under his control. Though the film’s lead actor was Sujatha, Rajinikanth’s role in the film was pretty special and his sadistic attitude would send chills down to anyone’s spine.

