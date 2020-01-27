Rajinikanth on board plane had an emergency landing? Find Out

Mysuru bound flight which had Rajinikanth on board, made an emergency landing in Chennai following a technical glitch.

According to media reports, a Mysuru bound plane, which had actor-politician Rajinikanth onboard, made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport on Monday due to a technical glitch. Reports also suggest that Rajinikanth had to wait at the Chennai airport for about two hours for the officials to fix the issue. Apparently, it would have caused a major damage, had the glitch not been identified.

Recently, Rajinikanth occupied the headlines, after his remark on social reformer Periyar during the 50th anniversary souvenir of Thuglak magazine. Rajinikanth stated that social reformer Periyar paraded idols of Lord Ram and Seetha in an offensive way during a rally in 1971. A case was filed against the actor by the President of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), Mani under Section 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) and Section 505 (statements conducting public mischief) of Indian Penal Code. However, Madras High Court dismissed the plea.

Rajinikanth was also asked to issue an open apology for making the remark, to which he gathered the press and refused to do so. He stated that his statements were based on facts and he showed clips of newspaper articles which carried the news. After he refused to issue an apology, it was reported that the supporters of Periyar would stage a protest against the actor near his residence. Security was beefed up at his residence, following the reports. However, no such protest happened.

Credits :Maalaimalar

