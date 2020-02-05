Rajinikanth on CAA: It will not affect Indian Muslims and I will be the first person to protest if it does

After sending out a rhetoric tweet about Citizenship Amendment Act, Rajinikanth while meeting the press in Chennai said that there will be no harm for Indian Muslims in the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. He also stated that he would be the first person to start a protest if the act affects the Indian Muslims. When he was asked about the infamous Thoothukudi firing incident, he said that he did not receive any summon by the investigative officers.

A section of media has reported that the investigative officers of the incident have sent the superstar a summon for a statement that he issued during the incident. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth occupied the headlines recently, when he stated during an event that the idols of Lord Ram and Sita were taken in a procession in an offensive way during a Periyar Rally. A case was filed against the actor for his statement and he was demanded to issue an open apology. However, he denied to issue an apology and stated that his statement was based on facts.

On the work front, Rajinikanth’s Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss, was released recently. The Kaala star is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, Thalaivar 168, produced by Siruthai Siva. The film has Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara as female leads. Senior actor Prakash Raj will be seen playing a key role in the film.