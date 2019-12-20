Rajinikanth on CAA protests: Violence should not be the route to solve any problem

Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, actor Rajinikanth took to Twitter and stated that no one should use violence as a solution for any problem.

Rajinikanth took to Twitter on December 18 and expressed his view on the ongoing protests for Citizenship Amendment Act. He stated that violence should not be the route to solve any problem. He shared an image on Twitter which read, "Violence should not be the route to solve any problem. Indian people should be united and alert with security and welfare of the nation in their minds." The megastar, who had confirmed his political entry last year, said that the ongoing violence in the country pains him.

Though Rajinikanth made a comment on the ongoing protests, he did not express his take on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Rajinikanth had said he would enter politics and contest in the 2021 assembly elections to be held in Tamil Nadu. The Parliament had last week cleared the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019. The Bill became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind assented it. Videos and photos of students and political parties protesting against the act have been making rounds on social media.

Check out Rajinikanth's tweet on CAA protests:

Meanwhile, the trailer of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Darbar was recently released. The film is set to hit the big screens for Pongal 2020. The actor is currently busy with the shooting of his next film with Siruthai Siva. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 168, the film has an ensemble of star cast including Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori among the others. D Imman has composed music for the movie, which is being produced by Sun Pictures.

