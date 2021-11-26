Rajinikanth calls up Kamal Haasan after he tests positive for COVID 19

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. Kamal Haasan was in the US where he attended an event and even promoted his clothing brand. It was on his return that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. "There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination. I am isolated in the hospital. Realize that the pandemic is not over yet and everyone is safe,” Kamal shared the news through social media handle.

Soon after Kamal shared the news, his fans and well wishers bombarded him with messages for a speedy recovery. And now, as per the latest reports, the superstar Rajinikanth also called the actor and took an update on his health. He even wished him a speedy recovery.

Earlier, Kamal’s daughter Shruti Haasan shared his health update and said thanked his fans for the prayers. "Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon !! Shruti Haasan tweeted." Even the hospital had released a health bulletin, which read, "Sri. Kamal Haasan is admitted in SRMC for complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and fever. He was tested COVID positive. He is on medical management and his condition is stable

Talking about the work front, Kamal Haasan recently wrapped up the shooting of Vikram with Lokesh Kanagaraj. He was currently hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Kamal will next be seen in Indian 2 alongside Rakul Preet. The film is directed by Shankar and also stars Kajal Aggarwal.

