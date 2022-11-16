Rajinikanth calls Rishab Shetty's Kantara 'once in 50 years film'; Sends him an expensive gift

Risabh Shetty's Kantara magic is not shadowing away anytime soon. Superstar Rajinikanth is awestruck by the Kannada movie. After personally inviting Rishab Shetty and praising him, the Tamil superstar has yet again did a big gesture for Kantara. Yes, Rajinikanth gave Rishab Shetty an expensive gold chain for his movie Kantara. He also called the film 'once in 50 years'. Rishab Shetty has clearly managed to impress Superstar Rajinikanth. We wonder if we can get collab of this duo, it would be a sheer treat for fans.

Rajinikanth reviews Kantara on Twitter On October 26, Superstar Rajinikanth watched the film and made sure to tweet about it. #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps," wrote Rajinikanth further adding, "Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema."

Rajinikanth met Rishab Shetty at his residence Rishab Shetty met the veteran actor at the latter's residence in Chennai, on October 29, Friday. The Kantara actor, who is overwhelmed with the appreciation from the superstar himself, took to his official social media handles and penned a heartfelt note. "If you praise us once, we will praise you a hundred times. Thank you @rajinikanth Sir, we are always grateful for your appreciation for our film Kantara," reads Rishab Shetty's Twitter post. The actor-filmmaker also shared some lovely pictures with Rajinikanth, along with the special note. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the Kantara actor opened up about his meeting with Rajinikanth. “I met him and spent almost one hour with him. That was a big fanboy moment for me. We spoke about every scene, how I did it, how I executed them, and about his spiritual journey too. That was a wonderful moment,” says Rishab.