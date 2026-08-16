Rajinikanth celebrates 51 years in Indian cinema on Dharman sets: ‘One Name, One Superstar’

Rajinikanth recently celebrated 51 years in cinema, marking the milestone on the sets of Dharman. In a video shared by the production team, the superstar celebrated the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony alongside the cast and crew.

Rajinikanth celebrates 51 years in Indian cinema at Dharman sets

Taking to social media, the Dharman production team wrote, “51 YEARS. ONE NAME, ONE SUPERSTAR. Celebrating from the sets of DHARMAN.”

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Here’s the post:

On August 15, 1975, Rajinikanth made his acting debut with the Kamal Haasan-led Apoorva Raagangal. The film marked his entry into the industry, with the actor initially taking on supporting and antagonist roles before gradually emerging as a protagonist and becoming one of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars. Over the past 51 years, he has built one of the most celebrated careers in the history of Indian cinema.

Rajinikanth celebrated the milestone on the sets of Dharman alongside co-stars Simran Bagga and Raashii Khanna, as well as director Ashwath Marimuthu.

Dharman is the Rajinikanth starrer that was previously referred to by its tentative title, Thalaivar 173. Alongside the superstar, the film features Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu, and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and background score, while Niketh Bommireddy serves as the cinematographer. Pradeep E. Ragav is handling the editing, and the Anbariv duo has been brought on board as the action choreographers. The makers had recently begun the second schedule.

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Initially, the makers announced Sundar C as the film’s director. However, the filmmaker later stepped away from the project, with Cibi Chakaravarthi subsequently coming on board. Although Rajinikanth was interested in the project, it required extensive planning and additional time for execution. Ashwath Marimuthu eventually took over the directorial responsibilities.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is next set to appear in Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action drama is expected to feature Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and others in key roles.

Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are expected to reprise their cameo appearances from the first film, while Hrithik Roshan is also expected to make a special appearance. The film is slated to hit the big screens on October 15, 2026.

Apart from Dharman, the superstar also has the tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion in the pipeline, which is expected to reunite him with Kamal Haasan.

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