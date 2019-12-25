Rajinikanth celebrates Keerthy Suresh’s National Award win on the sets of Thalaivar 168; See Pics

The Petta star celebrated Keerthy Suresh’s National Award win on the sets of their upcoming film. The South beauty received many flower bouquets and also cut the cake with Rajinikanth and other team members of Thalaivar 68.

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh is currently over the moon as she received the National Film Award 2019 for Mahanati. The young and talented actress bagged the Best Actress award on Monday and fans have been showering Keerthy with best wishes. Fans and celebrities from the film industry have been sending congratulatory messages to the actress after her big win on Monday. Superstar Rajinikanth also welcomed Keerthy Suresh on the sets of Thalaivar 68 with a huge surprise. The Petta star celebrated Keerthy’s National Award win on the sets of their upcoming film. The South beauty received a lot of flower bouquets and also cut the cake with Rajinikanth and other team members of Thalaivar 68.

Keerthy Suresh is clearly had the most happiness and dream come true moment as she received surprised from superstar Rajinikanth. Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing an important role in the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer. The Mahanati actress can’t contain happiness as she will be sharing the screen space with none other than Rajinikanth. Sharing the happiness about the same, Keerthy a few days back said, “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir.”

Thalaivar 168 will feature two yesteryear heroines Khushbu and Meena opposite superstar. and will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The much-talked-about the film is expected to release on 70MM screens by the end of 2020. The music of the film will be given by D Imman and its director Siva and Rajinikanth’s first collaboration.

