Rajinikanth climbs on car roof, greets fans waiting outside Laal Salaam sets in Pondicherry; VIDEO

Rajinikanth is one of the busiest actors in the South. Despite being 72 years, he takes no break and stands dedicated to every film. After wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film Jailer, he joined the sets of his daughter Aishwaryaa's film Laal Salaam. The superstar is playing a cameo role in the film. He is currently shooting for his portions in Pondicherry and thousands of fans gathered at the location.

As soon as the public in Pondicherry got to know that Rajinikanth is in the city for a shoot, thousands of fans gathered outside the sets to catch a glimpse of him. A sea full of fans reached the shooting spot in Pondicherry and waited outside to see the superstar. And as soon as the actor came out to greet the public, they went berserk.

A video of Rajinikanth and his fans from Lal Salaam sets in Pondicherry has gone viral on social media. The actor's stardom is magical and this video is proof. He climbed the car's rooftop and greeted his fans as they mobbed his car, cheered, and clicked videos of him. Full police control was deployed at the location to control the crowd as well. Nobody as superstar Rajinikanth ever.

About Lal Salaam

In May, Rajinikanth travelled back and forth to Mumbai for the shoot of Lal Salaam. He filmed important scenes with legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who is reportedly playing a role in the film. The superstar also shared a pic with the cricketer from the sets and called it his 'honour and privilege'.

Rajinikanth's first look as Moideen Bhai from the film was released and received a huge backlash from fans for the poor quality of the poster. Aishwaryaa is returning to direction after 7 years with Lal Salaam. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth are the lead actors in the film. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, it is slated for a release in 2023. However, an official release date is awaited. The Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman is the music composer of the film.

