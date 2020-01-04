Rajinikanth COMPARES Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali

Rajinikanth, who is awaiting the release of 'Darbar', spoke during a pre-release event of the movie in Hyderabad yesterday. In his speech, the legendary actor was all praises for Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. It is to be noted that Subaskaran has bankrolled big-ticket entertainers like 2.0 and Darbar. He was quoted as saying by Indiaglitz, "Subaskaran garu is making big movies. 'Ponniyin Selvan' is a majestic movie on the scale of 'Baahubali'".

Rajinikanth’s Darbar also features Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu and Nivetha Thomas in pivotal roles. The film will be releasing amid massive expectations on January 9, 2020. The trailer of the movie, which was released recently, was received with tremendous response by the audience. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film will have Rajinikanth playing the role of a cop.

Ponniyin Selvan, meanwhile, is being shot in Thailand. Lead actors including Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram are in Thailand to shoot their portions for the movie. It also has Ashwin Kakumanu, Arjun Chidambaram, Lal, Trisha, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram among the others. Actors Parthiban, Keerthy Suresh and Anushka Shetty opted out of the movie due to various reasons. The film is being directed by Mani Ratnam. The film’s first poster was released recently, and people took to various social media platforms to share it.