Rajinikanth completes 47 years: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth celebrates Thalaiva's 'handwork, grit and dedication’

It was a double celebration for Rajinikanth yesterday. Along with commemorating India's 75th Independence Day, the Thalaiva also completed 47 years in the entertainment industry. Observing both the occasions, the superstar and his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared some pictures on Instagram, "76 years of independence saluting sacrifices, struggles n strength.. #proudindian 47 years of #rajinism...sheer hard work grit n dedication! proud to born to him #prouddaughter."

The photographs showed him standing against a wall with "47 Years of Rajinism" written on it. Marking 75 years of pride, Rajinikanth wrote a note on the importance of the day on Twitter. "This is the 75th year of independence for India.. our motherland. As a mark of respect, and as an expression of our unity... for all the lakhs of people who suffered untold struggles and miseries.. pain and humiliation.. for all those many thousands of people who scarified their lives selflessly for this freedom.. for all those freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders.. let us honour and salute them with gratitude.. beyond caste, religion and politics.. let us pass on our Indian National Flag to our next generation of kids and youngsters to be proudly displayed outside our homes, offices and work places. Let us celebrate the great Indian 75th Independence Day with pride... Let our national flag fly everywhere as we salute them. Jai Hind," Rajinikanth tweeted.

Check out the post below:

Rajinikanth will next grace the silver screen with Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer. Further, Ramya Krishnan recently confirmed that she will also be a part of this much-talked-about project. While Aniruddh is composing the music for the flick, Vijay Kartik Kannan is the cinematographer.

