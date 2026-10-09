Rajinikanth confirms he rejected Baasha and Petta 2 with Karthik Subbaraj: ‘I don’t prefer sequels but…’

Rajinikanth is set to return in the lead role in the action drama Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The superstar has now revealed that he turned down sequel plans for both Baasha and Petta, explaining why he ultimately agreed to star in the sequel to Jailer.

Rajinikanth on why he rejected Petta and Baasha sequels but agreed to Jailer 2

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Speaking at the pre-release event, Jailer 2 Super Show, Rajinikanth said, “Usually, I don’t prefer sequels. I have the impression that whatever they did in Part 1, they’ll just add salt and spice and make a sequel. They had approached me for Baasha 2. Karthik Subbaraj approached me for Petta 2, with an extension of Vijay Sethupathi’s character. But I didn’t prefer those sequels.”

The actor further explained, “After Jailer was released on OTT, I watched the movie again. Towards the end, when I was about to end Varma’s character, he says there’s a bigger network and that they wouldn’t spare him either. So, the story was perfect for a sequel.”

The superstar also revealed that director Nelson was initially committed to working on a Telugu film but postponed that project to work on Jailer 2.

Ahead of the film’s release, reports suggest that Jailer 2 could end with a post-credit sequence setting up another instalment. According to a report shared by tracker AB George, Jailer 3 is also a possibility. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding a third film.

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More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 follows retired warden “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, whose peaceful life away from his violent past is disrupted when a dangerous empire threatens his family and legacy.

Determined to uncover the forces behind the threat, Muthuvel assumes the role of a driver and infiltrates the organisation to trace its chain of command from within. As he gets closer to the powerful figures running the operation, he is forced to revive his lethal skills and call upon a network of old allies and connections.

His search eventually draws him into a massive operation, putting him on a collision course with increasingly dangerous adversaries. As the stakes rise, Muthuvel must confront his violent past once again and dismantle the empire before it destroys everything he has fought to protect.

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